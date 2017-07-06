Bucks sign both draft picks, ink Koenig to two-way contract - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bucks sign both draft picks, ink Koenig to two-way contract

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
The Bucks have signed both of their draft picks, and also agreed to a two-way contract with undrafted former Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig.

Koenig announced via Instagram that he had agreed to the deal with his home state team, who reportedly signed him on June 23, the day after the draft.

Koenig's "two-way contract" means that he will play primarily in with G-League (formerly known as the D-League) Wisconsin Herd, but could be called up to play in the NBA for up to 45 games. 

The league first instituted the two-way contract this season as a way to continue to grow its developmental league. For more information on the two-way contract, click here.

All three players - first round pick D.J. Wilson, second round pick Sterling Brown (who was acquired from Philadelphia) and Koenig - will make their NBA debuts on Friday at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas when the Bucks take on the Cavaliers.

