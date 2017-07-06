Birnamwood fireworks show comes to a close

After 18 years, Birnamwood's Fourth of July fireworks show has made it's final debut.

The organizers for the show said it's too expensive and they aren't receiving enough money to keep it going.

"We've thought about it for three years now," said Darrell Nueske, organizer of the fireworks display. "The firework contract was up and those who shoot them off are retiring."

"This years show was about $36,000, for a small town like Birnamwood, that's a lot of money," said Nueske.

Members of the community are shocked and saddened by the news.

"It's going to be different because normally on July 3, everyone comes to watch the fireworks," said Birnamwood resident, Kaitlyn McAuly. "So now what, what are you going to do on that day?"

The organizers understand that there is a lot of disappointment but they would rather end it now before the show gets smaller.

Many families make this Fourth of July fireworks show an annual tradition.

Those in charge of the show said it isn't going to return to Birnamwood.