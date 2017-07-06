Could Giannis Antetokounmpo follow suit and leave Milwaukee? One respected NBA reporter says 'yes'

The Bucks have been fairly quiet during this summer's NBA free agency period, but there could be a negative ripple effect for them down thr road.

The hallmark of the 2017 offseason has been star players leaving the small market teams that drafted them in favor of greener pastures: Paul George was traded from Indiana to play with MVP Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City and Gordon Hayward left Utah to go play with a rising Celtics team.

All of this is in spite of the new "SuperMax" rule that allows players to make up to $70 million more if they stay with the team that drafted them.

So, where do the Bucks come in? Well, if this summer is any indication, they could be in jeopardy of losing superstar point-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

Speaking on "The Ryen Russillo Show" on ESPN Radio and ESPN News, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said teams are already trying to devise plans to "get Giannis out" of Milwaukee.

.@wojespn says Hayward's exit from Utah should put the Bucks on high alert because teams are already trying to get Giannis out of Milwaukee?? pic.twitter.com/4zw5yBRGtA — The Russillo Show (@RussilloShow) July 6, 2017

"Milwaukee's going to go through this with the Greek Freak," Wojnarowski, who is one of the most respected NBA reporters in the media, said. "That day's coming, right? Where he's going to look and say, 'Where is this organization? What are they doing here?'"

Wojnarowski implied that Antetokounmpo may not be thrilled with the turmoil in the Bucks front office this offseason. Longtime general manager John Hammond somewhat unexpectedly left the team to become the new GM of the Orlando Magic. After that, the Bucks front office was reportedly torn over who to hire to replace Hammond, eventually settling for former Director of Basketball Operations Jon Horst.

"You don't think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months?" Wojnarowski continued. "Of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He's watching it. And the clock has started. Everybody in the league is trying to figure out how they are going to get him out of there. That has started."

At the very least, the Bucks shouldn't have to worry about this for four years. They inked Giannis to a four year, $100 million contract extension last summer. Assuming he stays healthy, he will certainly command a max salary when he hits the open market at just 26 years old in the summer of 2021.

Because of the new "SuperMax" rule, the Bucks will be able to offer him more money than any of the 29 other teams. But if this free agency period is any indication, that may not be enough to keep him around.

For what it's worth, Antetokounmpo has repeatedly said he plans to remain in Milwaukee for the remainder of his career. But, much can change in four years. If the Bucks don't start competing for championships within the next four years, the summer of 2021 could be very interesting for sports fans in Wisconsin.