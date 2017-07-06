Compliance check program begins in Marathon Co. for domestic abu - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Compliance check program begins in Marathon Co. for domestic abusers

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

A new program aims to hold domestic abuse offenders accountable while keeping victims safe in Marathon County.

The county is just one of two in the state to have a program of its kind.

Abusers will have scheduled compliance checks with the judges who sentenced them to make sure they're following court orders. If not, the judge can take action.

“I think it's a golden opportunity,” Peaceful Solutions Counseling co-executive director Todd Werner said. “Have the system in its entirety tell them this is a serious thing and they need to be held accountable.”

Along with the court system other local groups will assist with the new program.

“The ideal model brings in not only the district attorney's office, the prosecution, probation and corrections, but Peaceful Solutions and the treatment part of it and The Women's Community as advocates to the victims,” The Women's Community Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator Shannon Jarecki said.

The program was spear-headed by Circuit Court Judge Jill Falstad. Hearings begin Friday in Marathon County Court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.