Wausau downtown developments attributed to top job growth ranking

Wausau received the top spot on a list of Best Cities for Job Growth.

The publication New Geography compiled the list. Wausau jumped 50 spots from its place last year.

"It's something wonderful for the city," said Mayor Robert Mielke.

Mielke, as well as city developers, attribute downtown improvements to the recognition.

"People have worked out to rebuild our town over the last decade and a half," said Mark Craig, the general manager of Compass Properties. "And I think we're all starting to reap those benefits by people seeing what a unique community this really is."

The newest addition to downtown is Crostini Bar, which owners said has seen a lot of traffic since it opened three weeks ago.

"Pretty crazy every night," said General Manager Tom Deppiesse.

Another imminent change is coming to the HT Cobblery building. Compass Properties purchased the space and plans to convert it into an apartment complex.

"We've been wanting to add more residential," said Craig. "Because as more people want to come work here in Wausau, they're going to want to live here."