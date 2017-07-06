Walker spokesman won't confirm federal request to help state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker's spokesman won't confirm that the governor intends to seek 10-times the normal amount of money from the federal government to help solve a state budget impasse.

Tom Evenson on Thursday says the exact amount to be requested will be a part of "ongoing discussions we have with the Legislature."

A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says Walker's administration may ask for $341 million in federal highway redistribution money. That is 10-times the $34 million the state has received each of the past five years.

Republicans and Democrats alike have questioned how much money the state could realistically expect from the federal government under Walker's plan.