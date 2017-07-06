Libraries become unlikely target for drug overdoses

Libraries are becoming an unlikely spot for drug overdoses. As the problem grows, central Wisconsin libraries are starting to take measures to combat the problem.

"Libraries are kind of a target I guess," said Portage County Public Library Director Larry Oathout. "We're open all the time, we don't monitor people going to the bathrooms like a business would."

Several people have fatally overdosed on opioids at libraries across the country.

"It's a big problem in some places," said Oathout.

Nationwide, librarians are learning how to use Narcan, an antidote to opioid overdoses. Oathout said they haven't had and overdoses happen yet, but they want to be prepared.

"It may happen, never, but at least hopefully we'll be ready for it when it does," said Oathout. "All it takes is one person to do it and it strikes us."

Oathout hasn't started training his employees on using Narcan, however, he's looking into doing it soon.

"The county EMS has talked to us and actually they pointed out a couple national articles that linked opioids with libraries and wanted to know if we needed some help from their staff so we're starting to work on that," said Oathout. "We'll have some staff training on it so they know what to do."

In more than two decades of working at a library, Oathout never thought he'd have to be training employees how to use Narcan.

"I didn't really foresee that one," said Oathout. "Never anything to this extreme."

Newsline 9 reached out to other libraries in central Wisconsin, they said they haven't started training on using Narcan but agree it's becoming a growing concern.