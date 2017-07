Hundreds of people in the Northwoods lost power Thursday night, according to Wisconsin Public Service.

Strong storms rolled through north central Wisconsin starting at about 7:30 p.m.

At 10 p.m. Rhinelander was dealing with the most outages with more than 1,500 customers impacted.

WPS is reminding people to report any downed power lines or equipment failures caused by these storms. You can do that by calling 800-450-7240.

