Train carrying coal derails in West Allis

WEST ALLIS (WISN) -- More than 1,000 We Energies customers were knocked offline Thursday afternoon after a train derailed in West Allis.

A portion of the 147-car Union Pacific train, carry coal, derailed on a bridge crossing West Greenfield Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. In all, 16 cars derailed in different spots along the track, West Allis police said. Some of the derailed cars slid down an embankment and took out trees.

One power line was taken down but not broken. Crews immediately began working on rerouting the power to get customers back online.

West Greenfield Avenue will be closed between 101st and 105th streets for an extended period of time, making it a poor option for Friday morning commuters.

Two Union Pacific employees on the train were not injured.

West Allis Assistant Fire Chief Jay Scharfenberg said the material that spilled is not hazardous and that officials weren't worried about fire.

A Union Pacific Railroad spokesman said the train originated in Bill, Wyoming and was headed to the company's rail yard in Butler, Wisconsin. A We Energies spokesperson said the coal was ultimately headed to the Wisconsin Public Service plant outside of Wausau.