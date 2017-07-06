Stiehm Stadium hosts hundreds in drum and bugle corps competitio - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stiehm Stadium hosts hundreds in drum and bugle corps competition

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

Seven drum and bugle corps competed at Stiehm Stadium in Weston Thursday night for the Northwoods Encore event.
    
Hundreds of musicians, ages 14 to 21, took the field in front of a packed stadium audience.
    
They played songs like "The Sound of Silence," though it was far from silent on the field.
    
Organizers say it's a great way for young musicians to pursue their passion.

"You know, I think we sometimes only see the bad in what kids do," said DC Everest Arts Education Coordinator Diane Goetsch. "And this is such a great reflection of all the positive things and really what music and the arts can do for our young people."

Included in the competition were corps from Wisconsin, Michigan, Wyoming and Ohio.
    
Each group travels more than 12,000 miles each summer performing and competing in numerous cities.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.