Chryst, Alvarez spend time with over 200 Badgers boosters at tailgate party

On Thursday night, some of Wisconsin football's big wigs took time out of their busy schedules to give back and spend time with Badgers die hard fans. Paul Chryst and Barry Alvarez visited the Northwoods for a tailgate party to meet over 200 people who have had a direct impact on their program.

"The fans are so great to us and support us so well," the current athletic director and former football coach said. "When we have an opportunity to get out and press palms and meet people face to face and have a relationship with them and visit with them I think it's healthy for us and healthy for them."

"It's good for us to be able to get in their neck of the woods and be able to tell them how much we appreciate their support," Chryst said.

Both say they enjoy touring the state meeting so many passionate people and being able to provide them updates on the athletics department.

The Newsline 9 Sports Department caught up with Chryst and Alvarez at the event.