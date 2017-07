SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A nearly 30 year ban on pit bulls in South Milwaukee has been repealed.

"We are treating all dogs equally under our tough, but fair, vicious dog ordinance," Mayor Erik Brooks wrote in a posting to SouthMilwaukeeBlog.com.

The move was lauded by the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission with hopes that other municipalities would follow suit.

"We are so grateful to Mayor Brooks and the City Council and the Board Members for understanding that individual dogs and their owners need to be held responsible for injuries and damages for dog bites, not an entire group of animals with boxy heads of often unknown lineage," the organization wrote on Facebook.

More information about South Milwaukee's regulations on dangerous and vicious dogs are available on the city's website.