Officers rescue small dog from Milwaukee lagoon -- twice

MILWAUKEE — What officials said appeared to be a "happy and healthy" brown poodle mix had to be rescued not once but twice from a Milwaukee lagoon on Wednesday evening.

Officers Joe Spingola and Mike Smith said they were talking with children at McGovern Park when they heard a splash and saw the small dog in the lagoon below the weeds and lilly pads.

The pair ran over and Spingola reached in and pulled the small dog out of the water.

"As soon as the dog’s feet hit the ground, without so much as a thank you, it ran off towards the tot lot where several families were playing," police wrote in a Facebook post detailing the ordeal.

Minutes later, the officers reported another splash and found that the same dog had jumped back into the water and swam out to the middle of the lagoon. They couldn't reach the dog, and a park's department employee's net was too short, so a fire department boat was called in.

While waiting for the boat, the dog appeared to struggle and eventually wound up wrapped in weeds and a tangled fishing line with a hook and bobber.

Spingola jumped into the water to retrieve the dog.

The dog was taken to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission for an exam. MADACC officials said they're hoping the dog's owners will come forward and call 414-679-8640.