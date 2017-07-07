Wisconsin Rapids Police respond to complaint, play ball with kid - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Rapids Police respond to complaint, play ball with kids

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -

A neighbor complaint turned into a game of horse for an area police department.

According to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, a neighbor called them about kids playing basketball with their babysitter outside on the street.

Instead of making them stop, the officers decided to join in, and played a game of horse with the kids. And yes, the kids beat the officers.

The police department shared a photo of the game on their Facebook page.

We'll hear from the kids and the officers tonight on Newsline 9 at 5 and 6.

