State superintendent Evers considering run for governor

Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers says he is considering running for governor as a Democrat next year.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Friday that he's been encouraged to run by a number of people after his lopsided re-election to a third term in April.

Evers joins about a dozen other Democrats who are mulling a run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. He is expected to officially launch his re-election bid sometime this summer.

The state superintendent office held by the 65-year-old Evers is officially nonpartisan, but he has long been supported by Democrats and their allies. Evers did sign the petition to recall Walker in 2012, but he's also worked with the governor on a number of education issues the past six years.

