Classic Chevy rear-ended on way to Iola Old Car Show; 2 men hurt

Two people were hurt when a classic car was rear-ended on the way to the Iola Old Car Show Friday.

At 8 a.m., New London police were called to a crash on State Highway 54, just west of County Highway S.

Police say a 1930 Chevy en route to the classic car show turned west on to STH 54 and was rear ended by another vehicle.

The classic Chevy went into the ditch and rolled. The driver, a 66-year-old Hortonville man, and his passenger, a 68-year-old Appleton man, were ejected.

The men were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not known.

The driver of the car that rear-ended the 1930 Chevy was not hurt.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued.