Home owners don't have to let assessors in to challenge tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court says statutes requiring home owners to let assessors inside before they can challenge their property taxes are unconstitutional as applied to a pair of Racine County home owners.

The ruling involves Vincent Milewski and Morganne MacDonald, home owners in the Town of Dover. They tried to challenge their 2013 property tax assessment but a review board said they couldn't because they didn't let an assessor inside.

Under state law, anyone who refuses an assessor's request to view their property forfeits their right to contest the assessment to local review boards.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the law is unconstitutional as applied to Milewski and MacDonald's situation.

The town's attorney didn't immediately return a message.