Supreme Court puts ruling striking down fetal law on hold - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Supreme Court puts ruling striking down fetal law on hold

Posted:

  MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered that Wisconsin's so-called "cocaine mom" law remain in effect while an appeal to a judge's ruling striking it down as unconstitutional is pending.

   The court issued a stay Friday, agreeing to Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel's request.

   The law permits the detention of pregnant women suspected of drug abuse but a federal judge in April ruled it was unconstitutionally vague. Schimel had argued that not allowing the law to remain in effect could have "disastrous consequences."

   The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier denied Schimel's request for an emergency stay.

   Opponents of the law argue it discourages pregnant women struggling with addiction from seeking prenatal care, is vague and overly punitive.
   Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor were against granting the stay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.