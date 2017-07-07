State superintendent Evers considering run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers says he is considering running for governor as a Democrat next year.

Evers said in an email Friday that he's been approached about running by "a number of people" and that he is "keeping the door open." The Wisconsin State Journal first reported on him mulling a run.

Evers joins about a dozen other Democrats who are contemplating a run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. He is expected to officially launch his re-election bid sometime this summer.

A spokesman for Walker's campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The state superintendent office held by the 65-year-old Evers is officially nonpartisan, but he has long been supported by Democrats and their allies. Evers did sign the petition to recall Walker in 2012, but he's also worked with the governor on a number of education issues the past six years.