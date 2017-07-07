Suspended Fox Business anchor says he's fighting back - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Suspended Fox Business anchor says he's fighting back

     NEW YORK (AP) -- A suspended Fox Business Network host says he will fight reported charges of sexual harassment "like a lion armed with truth."

   Charles Payne, host of the network's "Making Money" show, defended himself on Twitter on Friday. The network didn't say why he was suspended. But the Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on the network.

   Payne called the charges an ugly lie that he denies to his core. He said there is a mountain of proof that he's being falsely accused, in a Twitter post that includes the hashtag fightingback.

   A series of harassment claims has shadowed the media giant, including sister network Fox News Channel.

     

