Gov. Walker takes on critics with beer and cheese photos

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -

It's not quite President Trump's Twitter style, but Gov. Scott Walker is using Twitter to call out critics of his Instagram.

Walker tweeted a photo of a can of Miller Lite Thursday after several websites called out his Instagram posts. Along with the can, Walker captioned: “For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have one simple response: Can I get you a beer?”

AV Club and Wired.com both featured stories on Walker's “mundane” posts. Wired writer Ashley Feinberg took issue with his brown bag lunch posts.

Another brown bag lunch day.

A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

"Brown bag" lunch events were part of his campaign to be elected governor.

In response, the Governor shot off a second tweet featuring another Wisconsin favorite: cheese curds.

And if beer in a can wasn't good enough for you, he has a solution: "Don't like drinking beer from a can? How about a bottle of one of these? #Chill"

He also retweeted his son Alex, who posted ".@ScottWalker: 'When they give me the middle finger, I reply with two thumbs up.' #KillThemWithKindness"

