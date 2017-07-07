1 dead, 2 teens injured in Forest Co. ATV crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 dead, 2 teens injured in Forest Co. ATV crash

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
TOWNSHIP OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WAOW) -

One person is dead and two others were injured in a head-on ATV crash Thursday afternoon in Forest County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of the crash shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the Township of Lincoln.

An 18-year-old Crandon man died at the scene, officials said. Two 16-year-old boys were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigated. 

The name of the 18-year-old man is being withheld by officials until family can be notified.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.