Annual Iola Car Show underway, enthusiasts react to changing auto industry

The 45th annual Iola Car Show is underway in Waupaca County.

More than 120,000 people and 2,000 cars are expected to be on the grounds throughout the 3-day event. Organizers said the annual show brings in people from all across the country and world.

“For a show this size to run and to operate the way we do, to an outsider may be miraculous,” Iola Car Show public relations and marketing director Joe Opperman said. “But really this is Central Wisconsin, small town America. It's the spirit of this event and that's why people keep coming back.”

Opperman said the show has everything to offer to motor-enthusiasts.

“I'm into street rods and regular custom cars and stuff like that,” Oshkosh resident Tom Kaufmann said.

This year the show is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Camaro and Firebird. As many people show-off their muscle cars, it's hard to deny the changing industry.

“Ford, Chevy, obviously Tesla, Toyota, everybody is working on hybrids and electric,” Opperman said. “So technology changes over time and we should expect that.”

This week, Volvo also announced plans to switch to electric or hybrid by 2019. A move that doesn't sit well with some people.

“We like the old school type cars,” Woodruff resident Steven Schedel said.

As the industry evolves, Kaufmann said he hopes to see prices of hybrid and electric cars go down.

The car show runs through Saturday.