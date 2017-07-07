Dozens of dogs--alive and dead--seized from Sheboygan County ken - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dozens of dogs--alive and dead--seized from Sheboygan County kennel

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Dozens of dogs--alive and dead--have been seized from a kennel in Sheboygan County.

The Sheriff's Office held a news Friday morning to announce what officers found during a search warrant executed on June 29 in the Town of Wilson.

The Sheriff's Office says 37 living dogs were found in a kennel and seized.

In two large chest freezers, investigators discovered carcasses of more than 30 dogs. The freezers had not been working for some time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No one has been taken into custody. The Sheriff's Office will recommend charges to the District Attorney's Office.

The surviving dogs are being held at the Sheboygan County Humane Society and Wisconsin Humane Society. They are not available for adoption due to the ongoing investigation.

The Sheboygan County Humane Society says the pups are adjusting to their new temporary home.

"They have obviously been deprived of the love and affection that all dogs deserve, but we’re confident that they’ll blossom with kindness and patience. Overall, we would characterize their dispositions as shy, sweet, somewhat fearful, yet curious," reads a post on the SCHS Facebook Page.

