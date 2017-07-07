Father, son charged in sexual assault of girl, 17

A father and son had sex with a 17-year-old girl who told investigators she believed she had been drugged with a glass of wine, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Scott Filtz, 57, of Hatley, and his 20-year-old son Raymond of Stevens Point were each charged with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and having sex with a child age 16 or older.

Prosecutors say the girl went to Scott Filtz's house in the Town of Bevent Sunday and was given a glass of wine. According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't remember anything that occurred after drinking it.

The teen's mother found her the next morning at Raymond's home, the complaint said. The mother reported the teen was still impaired and had bruises and scratches on her body.

The teen said she did not "knowingly give Scott or Raymond permission to have sex with her," the complaint said. Prosecutors say the teen once dated the son.

The father initially told investigators he did not have sex with the teen but then admitted he did, the complaint said.

The son said the teen must have taken "something and was out of control and begging them for sex," the complaint said.

Several bottles of wine and some medications were taken from the father's home.

During brief court appearances Friday, signature bonds were set for both men. Both are set to appear in court again later this month.