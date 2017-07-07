2 new furry partners join Lincoln County Sheriff's Department - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 new furry partners join Lincoln County Sheriff's Department

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department added two new members to their team.

Poncho and Nina are the newest K-9s on the force. The department said they received the two dogs as a gift from the Biermann Foundation.

Both dogs are 2-years-old.

Deputy Joel Prahl is partnered up with Poncho and Deputy Sam Steckbauer chose Nina. Both dogs are German Shepherds.

"I was very excited when I found out I was getting a K-9," Steckbauer said. "I'm very thankful to have this opportunity."

Both Nina and Poncho have been out and patrolling with their partners. Nina has already tracked down a wanted person on her first few days at work.

Officers said they are looking forward to seeing what their new partners are going to accomplish.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.