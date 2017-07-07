2 new furry partners join Lincoln County Sheriff's Department

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department added two new members to their team.

Poncho and Nina are the newest K-9s on the force. The department said they received the two dogs as a gift from the Biermann Foundation.

Both dogs are 2-years-old.

Deputy Joel Prahl is partnered up with Poncho and Deputy Sam Steckbauer chose Nina. Both dogs are German Shepherds.

"I was very excited when I found out I was getting a K-9," Steckbauer said. "I'm very thankful to have this opportunity."

Both Nina and Poncho have been out and patrolling with their partners. Nina has already tracked down a wanted person on her first few days at work.

Officers said they are looking forward to seeing what their new partners are going to accomplish.