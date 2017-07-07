Portage Co. judge amends bond for Iola teen accused of armed robbery

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A judge Friday reduced the jail bond for the second time for a 17-year-old Iola boy accused of three felonies in an armed robbery that involved a gunshot at a Stevens Point apartment, according to online Portage County court records.

Zachary Hendricks is charged with armed robbery and two counts of false imprisonment in the April 16 incident.

Investigators say two men entered the home wearing masks and carrying guns. One of the suspects fired a shot into the floor, before the two men fled with cash and marijuana, police said.

David Schmies, 18, of Iola, is also charged in the incident.

Hendricks has been jailed on a $5,000 cash bond plus a $20,000 property bond. During Friday's hearing, a judge amended it to $1,000 cash plus the $20,000 property bond with conditions that he be routinely tested for drug and alcohol use, court records said.

Hendricks was originally jailed on a $25,000 cash bond.

