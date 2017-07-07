A tale of two cities: Hamburg, Wis. and Germany

As violence continues in Hamburg, Germany, it is much calmer in it's Wisconsin namesake.

Hamburg, Wisconsin is home to open fields, silos, and about 900 residents.

The town in Germany is experiencing many protests in reaction to the G-20 Summit whereas residents in the town of Hamburg, WI say a protest is something you would never see in their town.

"It's a wonderful place, a wonderful community," said Hamburg, WI resident, Al Mathwich. "The only people around here are people that come together and help you."

He also said that if an argument does break out, it always ends in a handshake.