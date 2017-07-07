Paul Ryan challenger drops out of race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic political activist David Yankovich is dropping his bid to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Yankovich was one of three Democrats vying to defeat Ryan next year. The other two candidates are union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Meyers.

Yankovich campaign manager Lauren Young said Friday that Yankovich has decided to quit and endorse Bryce.

Yankovich recently moved to Kenosha from Ohio to run against Ryan.

Ryan campaign spokesman Zack Roday said it's strange to celebrate an endorsement from someone who just moved to the state and Ryan's record stands in stark contrast to Bryce's "far-left views."

Bryce's campaign manager, David Keith, said Ryan has "extreme, out-of-touch ideas" like taking health care away from millions of Americans.