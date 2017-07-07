'Brats For Vets' draws Merrill community support

Brats were sold to raise money for veterans Friday night.



Dozens came out to the Lincoln County Fair Grounds to buy a brat and listen to some music.



It's all to help raise funds for a Northwoods Veterans Post facility in the works.



Organizers say the proposed building will support local and regional services for veterans and other organizations.

"The community has been really supportive," said Paul Russell, Executive Committee Chairman for the Northwoods Veterans Post. "The vets have been supported [and] their families and we look forward to continuing to do these Brats for Vets with Rock 94.7 for the rest of the summer."



Final plans for the building are set to be submitted to the state for review. Russell said that it may take several weeks for the state to respond to the proposal.



The Northwoods Veterans Post hopes to begin phase one of construction by the upcoming fall.