Body recovered from a Waushara Co. lake

A man's body was recovered Friday night from a Waushara County lake, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Department.

In a news release, authorities said the 45-year-old Racine man was in the water and never resurfaced. He was staying at a cottage in the Town of Deerfield area.

A dive team was called in to try to locate the body. Two more dive teams were requested for assistance.

The man's body was recovered at about 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His name is expected to be released at some point on Saturday.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more.