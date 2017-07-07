Body recovered from a Waushara Co. lake - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body recovered from a Waushara Co. lake

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
TOWN OF DEERFIELD (WAOW) -

A man's body was recovered Friday night from a Waushara County lake, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Department.

In a news release, authorities said the 45-year-old Racine man was in the water and never resurfaced. He was staying at a cottage in the Town of Deerfield area.

A dive team was called in to try to locate the body. Two more dive teams were requested for assistance. 

The man's body was recovered at about 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His name is expected to be released at some point on Saturday.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.