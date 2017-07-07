Guns N' Hoses takes the racetrack

It was cops versus firefighters on the racetrack on Friday. Portage County emergency services went head to head for the fourth straight year as part of their annual 'Guns N' Hoses' charity event.

Usually, the firefighters and police officers participate in an annual charity softball game at Bukolt Park to raise money for military veterans of Portage County, but this year Golden Sands Speedway owner Cody Smiley offered up his track and race cars for an additional event.

"It is risky. We've done a lot of practicing with them," Smiley said. "They've broken some cars and I've fixed quite a bit, but I trust them. If they can drive on the road they can drive on the racetrack."

Over 20 officers and firefighters signed up to race on the asphalt in front of 4,000 attendees. The night consisted of opening ceremonies with the Polish Legion of American Color Guard, three rounds of racing, and 50/50 raffle. The goal besides raising funds: bragging rights.

"Oh we've been practicing. The owner of the track Cody Smiley has been gracious enough to let us come out here and practice so that we don't ruin some of his cars," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "We're going to have a good time with City PD, Plover PD and also with Stevens Point Fire Department."

The firefighters won the first race, the cops the second, but fire took the third and the bragging rights for the second year in a row.

Sheriff Lukas and the rest of the police officers will get a chance at redemption on August 26th, but this time on the field when they play a softball game.