US bombers join jets from Japan, South Korea for training mission

Two U.S. bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run.

U.S. military officials say the training mission Friday was in response to North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

They describe the mission as a defensive show of force and unity from the three allied nations and say it demonstrates the ironclad U.S. commitment to its allies.

The U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew from Andersen Air Force Base at the island of Guam.

They conducted a 10-hour sequenced bilateral mission with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.

The deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson, says the U.S. bomber and Korean fighters are just two of many lethal military options at their disposal.