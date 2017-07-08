Officials creating evacuation plan after failure of Friendship Dam

Our sister station, WKOW says officials are trying to figure out who to evacuate in Adams County after the failure of the Friendship Dam.

Laurie VanderJagt of The Red Cross says five to seven families live past the dam and may have to be evacuated, but officials are working on figuring out those details right now.

The Red Cross confirmed in a tweet Saturday morning the dam failed. It's opening a reception center at 507 West Lake Street in Friendship. VanderJagt says as of 9 a.m., a volunteer is there but no residents have shown up yet.

Reports of an issue with the dam started in Adams County at about 8 Saturday morning. A video taken by Todd Allard shows flooding near the dam.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it does not have anyone who will confirm information to us. Officials hope to have more details to give us within the next few hours.

Highway 13 is closed between Highway 21 and County J.