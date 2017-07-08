Wisconsin youth prison plans give DOC time for policy change

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a plan for changes in confinement at the state's juvenile prisons will give the department time to train staff on the new policies.

The department promised in a court filing on Friday to curtail the use of solitary confinement, restraints such as shackles and use of pepper spray at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

In a statement, the department says the plan will continue to ensure a safe environment at the juvenile prisons while giving the department time to make policy changes and train staff on the new policies.

It was not clear when a federal judge would rule on the proposed agreement. Larry Dupuis, legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the proposed agreement was a good step forward.