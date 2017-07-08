One dead, another hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Portage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead, another hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Portage Co.

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect

One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Alban on Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the car vs. motorcycle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on State Highway 49 north of Nerdahl Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. The female passenger was air-lifted from the scene with severe injuries.

Authorities said two people in the car did not have serious injuries. The sheriff's department said after an initial investigation, alcohol and operating left of the center line by the automobile driver appear to be factors in the crash.

No other details are being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.