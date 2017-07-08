One dead, another hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Portage Co.

One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Alban on Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the car vs. motorcycle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on State Highway 49 north of Nerdahl Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. The female passenger was air-lifted from the scene with severe injuries.

Authorities said two people in the car did not have serious injuries. The sheriff's department said after an initial investigation, alcohol and operating left of the center line by the automobile driver appear to be factors in the crash.

No other details are being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.