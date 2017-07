Union Pacific hopes to reopen a track where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee by Sunday.

Traffic has resumed on a stretch of road in West Allis that was closed after the derailment.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman says the railroad worked to make sure the road was open for Friday's afternoon rush hour.

Twenty cars of a 145-car train left the tracks in West Allis on Thursday.

No one was hurt, including the two workers on the train. The cause is under investigation.