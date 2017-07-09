Wisconsin county's program sends packages to deployed troops

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- An eastern Wisconsin county's care package program sends more than 1,500 boxes to service members stationed around the world every year.

The Milwaukee Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports that Nancy Hutchinson created the volunteer-run nonprofit Adopt-A-Soldier Door County to give back to service members.

It all started nine years ago when Hutchinson sent a package to her son's best friend after he enlisted in the Marines.

Now the program has multiple drop-off locations for item donations and holds fundraising events. It's also been sponsored by Hershey's, Jack Links, Smarties, and Mike and Ike.

The program is currently collecting items to send to soldiers who were affected by the USS Fitzgerald's collision with a cargo ship in Japan.

Packages included basic toiletries, nonperishable food, and even games and toys.