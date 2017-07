The inaugural Jazz on the River concert series kicked off Sunday evening.

Due to weather concerns, it was held inside of the Wausau Center Mall.

"Although we might have had more people come if it was outside," said Denise Sauter, River Valley Jazz Society. "We couldn't be more pleased with the turnout."

Future events are scheduled to be held at Library Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on upcoming concerts, click HERE.