2 earthquakes hit Alaska, but no damage reported so far - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 earthquakes hit Alaska, but no damage reported so far

Posted:

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) -- Two small earthquakes have hit Alaska, one on the state's northern end and another in the south.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck a spot 64.3 miles (103.8 kilometers) northeast of Arctic Village, a community of about 150 people, at 10:02 p.m. Sunday Alaska time. The earthquake had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers.)

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.

The center says the earthquake struck the Cook inlet region at 8:32 p.m. Sunday Alaska time and had an epicenter about 34 miles (54 kilometers) east of Pedro Bay. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 66 miles (105 kilometers).

The center says the earthquake was felt in Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.