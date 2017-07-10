Trump's son changed account of meeting with Russian lawyer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump's son changed account of meeting with Russian lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's eldest son changed his account over the weekend of a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, saying Sunday that the woman told him she had information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A statement from Donald Trump Jr. one day earlier made no mention of Clinton. In his initial depiction of the meeting last June, the president's son said the discussion focused on a disbanded program that used to allow American adoptions of Russian children.

It appears that Trump Jr. shifted his account of the meeting after being presented with additional information from The New York Times, which first reported both the discussion and the prospect of negative information about Clinton.

