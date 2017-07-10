UPDATE: Flooding in Madison recedes in time for morning commute

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Flash Flood Warning for Dane County has expired.

McKenna Boulevard in Madison is now open after flooding overnight.

Madison police and Dane County dispatchers say most of the areas that flooded are back to normal, but motorists should watch for disabled vehicles this morning that became stranded overnight.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Flooding around Elver Park has subsided.

The Madison Fire Department has blocked off part of McKenna Boulevard because of flooding in that area around Elver Park. McKenna Blvd. is still closed as of 5:00 a.m., because one vehicle is still stalled.

As many as four vehicles were stranded on McKenna because of high floodwaters. Water came up to windows in some cases.

Meanwhile, University Avenue, which also had flooding in several areas, seems to be back to normal as well.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are reports of flooding in the Madison area early Monday morning.

27 StormTrack Meteorologist Max Tsaparis captured on video cars stranded and people wading through knee-high water at Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says there are also reports of water on the roads near Whitney Way and Gilbert Road, Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard (Elver Park area), Mineral Point Road and Junction Road, Pleasant View and Mineral Point Road and University and Whitney Way.

Earlier overnight, there were reports of hail in Arena.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Dane County until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

There is also a Flood Advisory until 3:45 a.m. for southern Columbia County, southeast Sauk County and Dane County, including Madison.

27 StormTrack Meteorologists warn you not to drive through water-covered roads. 27 News is already receiving reports of vehicles stranded in Madison.

There are also flooded areas on the west side of Madison and near Elver Park.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Severe storms will move through southern Wisconsin overnight Sunday into Monday.



27 Storm Track meteorologists say the risk is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. High winds are the main threat. It will be muggy and warm, with temperatures only getting to the upper 60's. Wet weather should be out of here by the Monday morning rush, though an isolated couple of storms are possible throughout the day.



