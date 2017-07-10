Fifth annual Love Water Not Oil Horse Ride kicks off in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Native Americans is taking a stand against an oil pipeline that would go through our state.

Sunday night, the group called Love Water Not Oil prepared for a long journey with a rally and concert in honor of 50 people riding horseback from Madison to Superior, protesting the installment of the Enbridge Oil Pipeline.

Event's organizers, like Honor the Earth founder, Winona LaDuke, say it's about preserving our planet for years to come, as well as honoring treaties that go back nearly 200 years.

"At this point in our lives there's not a lot of water left that's good, and it's our responsibility to be the people who keep the planet from combusting into an oblivion."

The event also aimed to educate the public, as well as raise money for those heading out on the long trip up north.

The trip is scheduled to start Monday, July 10th in Nekoosa, and travel the route of the line 61 pipeline.