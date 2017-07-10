Fire strikes building in London's Camden market - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire strikes building in London's Camden market

Dozens of firefighters have tackled a fire in a building at London's Camden Lock Market — the second time in recent years that the tourist destination has been affected by a serious blaze.

About 70 firefighters raced to the market early Monday. It was brought under control by 2:50 a.m. (0150 GMT).

The London Fire Brigade says it deployed 10 fire engines and though witnesses described seeing "lots of ambulances," police said no one was hurt. The cause is not known.

The north London market was hit by a serious blaze in February 2008, when the nearby Camden Canal Market was destroyed. The waterside market was closed for 15 months.

About 28 million people visit the market each year, with crowds drawn by shopping, entertainment and nightlife.

