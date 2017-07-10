Home featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ damaged by suspected drunk driver

The owners of a North Waco home featured on "Fixer Upper" were shaken, but uninjured after a man crashed his car into the front of the house Saturday morning.

Police say Allen Wayne Miller, 31, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after the crash. He allegedly tried to leave the scene but was detained by firefighters until police could arrive, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Homeowners Ken and Kelly Downs were in a room at the back of the house at the time of the crash.

The home was nicknamed the "Three Little Pigs House" on season 3 of Chip and Joanna Gaines' HGTV show "Fixer Upper." The Downs were newlyweds when they appeared on the show.

Renovations to the house included creating his and her offices, new exterior paint, a "double-sided" fireplace and, of course, shiplap.