Franken, Letterman take on climate, Trump with a light touch - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Franken, Letterman take on climate, Trump with a light touch

Posted:

   LOS ANGELES (AP) -- David Letterman is coming back to your living rooms thanks to Sen. Al Franken.

   The two men have teamed up with the Emmy Award-winning series "Years of Living Dangerously" and Funny or Die to create a series of shorts in which they discuss everything from carbon emissions to Letterman's retirement beard.

   The six 5-minute episodes of "Boiling the Frog with Senator Al Franken" will begin rolling out Monday on funnyordie.com and its Facebook page, with one episode launching each week.

   Franken said the goal is to bring more attention to the issue and to fight back against President Donald Trump, who he says disregards science to put the interests of the fossil fuel industry ahead of the safety                                                                                                             

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.