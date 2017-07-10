Amazon Prime Day starts Monday night: Tips for getting the best deals

It’s described as “Christmas in July.” Amazon Prime Day officially begins Monday night.

The 30-hour deal extravaganza starts at 8:00 p.m. Monday and runs through 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Amazon will roll out thousands of one-day-only limited time deals. Everything from speakers and printers, to Lacroix sparkling water and gummy bears will be available at a discount. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the special deals.

ABC News' technology correspondent Becky Worley said you can work around paying the $99 annual Prime membership fee by signing up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the savings around Prime Day. Just remember set a calendar notification for a month from now to remind you to cancel your trial.

While most of the best technology deals come around Black Friday, Worley said that Amazon's Prime Day "is a good midyear opportunity to score a bargain."

A lot of the best discounts during Prime Day will also come in the form of lightning deals, or the flash sales that Amazon offers for a limited time, according to Worley. Her tip to take advantage of these steep savings is to set price-alert notifications on your phone.

Amazon shows sales that are currently live, as well as upcoming deals, and lets you set price alerts that will send a notification to your phone when an upcoming deal you have your eyes on goes live.

Amazon’s big day of deals is also pushing other retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohls to up the ante and offer big deals of their own.

A word of caution for any deal seekers, experts say not every discount posted will be a steal. Consider using a cost comparison app to check how good the deal you’re getting actually is. You may find a better deal elsewhere.