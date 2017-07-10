Northwoods woman gets 30 days in jail for embezzlement

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 24-year-old Rhinelander woman convicted of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Minocqua branch of Park City Credit Union was sentenced Monday to two years probation with 30 days in jail with work privileges, according to online Oneida County court records. She was also ordered to pay $9,609 in restitution.

Tabitha Kovac, a former loan processor at the credit union, pleaded no contest to theft in a business setting in a plea bargain with prosecutors, court records said.

She was given credit for two days already spent in jail. Her probation also includes 200 hours of community service and writing an apology letter, court records said.

The credit union discovered 15 transactions in which Kovac wrote money orders and a corporate check for "personal gain," beginning Oct. 11, according to the complaint said.

Kovac told credit union executives she stole the money because she "was going through a rough patch," the complaint said. Receipts for the fraudulent transactions were found in Kovac's desk after she was escorted from the building Jan. 12 after being confronted about the theft.

Kovac told a police investigator "she did not have an idea" why she took the money, she knew it was "stupid" and she intends to pay it back, the complaint said.

An account Kovac established at another credit union to hide the embezzled money had $3,200 in it when Kovac was arrested and she told investigators it was all that was left of the unauthorized transactions, the complaint said.

Kovac can serve the jail sentence in Oneida or Langlade counties, starting no later than Sept. 5, court records said.