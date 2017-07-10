Woman, 19, pleads not guilty in Langlade County stabbing

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A 19-year-old Schofield woman accused of stabbing of another young woman during a fight to settle an ongoing dispute pleaded not guilty to three felonies Monday, according to online Langlade County court records.

Reva Waukau is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery intending to cause great bodily harm in the April 15 incident at the Wolf River Inn in the Town of Wolf River.

No trial date was immediately set.

The 18-year-old victim told investigators she agreed to meet Waukau to have a "fist fight to settle an ongoing dispute," the criminal complaint said.

After getting punched in the stomach, the victim stepped back, laughed, realized she had been stabbed and her two friends rushed her to a hospital in Shawano where a three-inch wide wound was treated, the complaint said.

The complaint had no details about the dispute between the women that triggered the fighting and was witnessed by at least three other people.