Minnesota officer who fatally shot Castile takes buyout

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.

The Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony says Jeronimo Yanez has reached a "separation agreement" and is no longer a police officer. The terms weren't released.

The 32-year-old Castile was shot by Yanez during a traffic stop last summer after Castile informed the officer he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun. The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter in June. On the day of the verdict, the city announced the "public will be best served" if Yanez were no longer an officer. The city said it was offering Yanez a buyout.

